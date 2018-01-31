St. Joseph School District Grapples with Budget Cuts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the St. Joseph School District celebrates the hiring of a new superintendent, current leadership continues to grapple with budget cuts.

Scroll for more content...

Part of the district's $8.5 million in budget cuts for next year includes staffing. The district is cutting more than 90 positions for next year.

Administrators hope that most of that reduction will come from retirements and other staff members leaving, however, they have let up to 60 employees know that they could be a part of a reduction-in-force process if needed.



"Tenured teachers have the security by statute. Then if performance is equal, it will come down to seniority, which is basically last in, first out. That's the unfortunate piece with that," St. Joseph superintendent Robert Newhart said.

Newhart added that so far there have been 36 resignations but they'll need another 50 to avoid needing to make cuts.

The district's Human Resources Department has notified 60 employees that their jobs could be on the chopping block.

Yesterday we found out that the teaching position of Benton High School's football coach Ben Glidewell was one of them. Glidewell daid he is already making plans for next year outside the district and told his team he will not be returning during their awards banquet earlier this week.