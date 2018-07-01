St. Joseph School District Announces New Superintendent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education formally announced the next superintendent Thursday morning.

"The Board was delighted with the candidates we had to select from and believe that Dr. Van Zyl is a perfect match - in background and experience - for St. Joseph," Board members Lori Prussman and Larry Koch said.

Doug Van Zyl has been the superintendent in Fort Dodge, Iowa for the last eight years, a district of approximately 4,000 students. The Board was impressed that during his tenure, Van Zyl has increased student achievement, stabilized the budget and developed many partnerships between the school district and local business and civic organizations.

According to a press release, after a long process of public engagement, Van Zyl recently helped Fort Dodge pass a bond issue with more than 70 percent approval rating, one of the first bond issues to pass in many years.

"I am honored to have the opportunity and privilege to service as superintendent in St. Joseph," Van Zyl said. "I realize the Board had many excellent candidates and I take my selection sincerely as a vote of confidence in the leadership I have to offer the district and the community. I am excited to begin getting to know people in St. Joseph and to begin listening to staff and citizens throughout the community about how we can move forward to connect the district and the community in order to better serve our students."

The new superintendent was hired with a three-year contract with an annual salary of $210,000 the first two-year. Any future increase to his salary is linked to future salary increases awarded to St. Joseph teachers.

The Board granted Van Zyl's request to be provided family health insurance, which was provided in Fort Dodge. He will receive the benefits given all St. Joseph School District administrators along with a car allowance, which is a typical benefit given to superintendents in the region.

Van Zyl will begin his new role with the St. Joseph School District on July 1, 2018 but he plans to make a number of visits to the school district and the community during this spring.