St. Joseph School District Seeking Public Opinion for Next Superintendent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District and Board of Education are asking the public to meet the candidates and offer feedback on the district's next superintendent.

At the meeting tomorrow, the public will determine who the three finalists for the job will be.

The last phase of the interview process will include meeting with students, staff members, parents and the community.

Anyone interested in participating on a feedback committee can contact the district. The dates set for the meetings are January 20, 23 and 24.

A final selection will be made in the weeks following the final meetings.

The successful candidate will be replacing current superintendent Robert Newhart who announced he will be leaving at the end of the school year.