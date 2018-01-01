St. Joseph Schools Seeing Very Few Cases of Flu, So Far

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With school back in session for 2018, the flu season has so far not been a widespread issue in the St. Joseph School District.

Coordinator of Health Services Maria Burnham said that nurses have reported only a handful of cases before winter break.

"Before Christmas break we saw increased numbers of actual flu and I think the two weeks off has maybe helped the kids stay home and rest and get to feeling better," Burnham said. "As I have talked to the nurses a little bit this week, they've got maybe one or two cases throughout their buildings and it's good right now."

While the number of cases has so far been held to a minimum, Burnham warns that things can change since the flu season is far from over.

"Can things change? They sure can," Burnham said. "What we're doing as a district is our we have our maintenance folks every evening they make sure they're wiping down desks, tables, doorknobs, drinking fountains."

Nurses are reminding kids to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can also be used. Hydration and plenty of rest are also important to fighting off the flu.

If you or your children begin to show signs of the flu, stay home. If a student Is sick for an extended period, parents should schedule a doctor's visit and keep the school up-to-date on their condition.

If you child did have the flu, the district wants the child free from fever for 24 hours without the help of any medications.