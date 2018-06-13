St. Joseph Woman Sentenced to 5 Years for Selling Stolen Firearms

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for selling stolen firearms.

O'Ceonna S. Thomas-Weston, 23, of St. Joseph, was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.

Thomas-Weston pleaded guilty to selling a stolen firearm in 2017. Ronnie Lee Martin III, 22, of St. Joseph, has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Thomas-Weston admitted that she sold a stolen Bushmaster .223-caliber rifle to a confidential informant. Thomas-Weston contacted the confidential informant and indicated she had an AR-15 style rifle for sale and wanted $1,200 for the rifle. The confidential informant negotiated the price down to $900. Thomas-Weston told the confidential informant she hoped the person that bought the rifle didn't get caught with it because it was a stolen military rifle.

Thomas-Weston also admitted that she had earlier sold a Taurus .38-caliber revolver and a Taurus 9mm pistol to the confidential informant. She had agreed to sell the confidential informant a .25-caliber pistol, but that sale never occurred. Thomas-Weston and Martin also sold the confidential informant a stolen Remington 30-06 caliber rifle.