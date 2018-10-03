St. Joseph area ranked 5th in nation for highest rate of car thefts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're in the St. Joseph area, you may want to double check to see if your car is locked.

A new study ranked St. Joseph, Missouri-Kansas 5th worst metro area for car thefts. Insurify Insights releases NICB's top 20 rankings for a metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with the highest motor vehicle theft rate. The St. Joseph metro area comes in fifth with roughly 750 vehicles being stolen for every 100,000 people.

Before sounding the alarm, notice the study includes more than the city of St. Joseph and the metro area is compared to MSAs with much larger populations. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said statistics for the city show car thefts were down compared to this time last year. SJPD records show between January to September 2017, 623 cars were stolen in the city. In 2018, in the same time span, 466 cars were stolen.

The city's records track national statistics of property and automobile theft trending down. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, property crime including car theft, decreased by 3 percent between 2016 and 2017.

Car theft is a serious crime that can cause the victim emotional and financial distress. But when it comes to this specific property crime, you may be able to reverse the statistics with the press of a button. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department park in busy, well-lit places, lock the doors, and don't leave your keys in the car.