Clear

St. Joseph man charged with 1st degree robbery

Prosecutors have charged Markivius Stillman with first degree robbery of the Pacific Quick Stop gas station.

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 12:33 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A St. Joseph man has been arrested and charged with first degree felony robbery of the Pacific Quick Stop gas station. 

Scroll for more content...

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Markivius L. Stillman with first degree felony robbery from the Pacific Quick Stop gas station robbery  at 2018 S. Belt Highway on June 29, 2018. 

According to the probable cause statement, Stillman entered the gas station and pointed a handgun at a station employee and demanded money from the cash register. 

Authorities said Stillman took between $800 and $900 from the register. 

Stillman's bond is set at $50,000. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events