St. Joseph man charged with 1st degree robbery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A St. Joseph man has been arrested and charged with first degree felony robbery of the Pacific Quick Stop gas station.

Scroll for more content...

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Markivius L. Stillman with first degree felony robbery from the Pacific Quick Stop gas station robbery at 2018 S. Belt Highway on June 29, 2018.

According to the probable cause statement, Stillman entered the gas station and pointed a handgun at a station employee and demanded money from the cash register.

Authorities said Stillman took between $800 and $900 from the register.

Stillman's bond is set at $50,000.