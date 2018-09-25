St. Joseph police investigate explosion in manhole

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating an explosion inside a manhole Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. on the 600 block of S. 22nd Street.
The force of the blast blew the lid and concrete base off the manhole.
No one was hurt.
Witnesses said they saw a man in a red and white jersey throw something down the manhole just before the explosion.
Police are searching for a suspect.
