St. Joseph Unloads 500 Tons of Trash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Spring cleaning season is here and St. Joseph residents dropped off 500 tons of waste at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill.

Getting rid of large unwanted items can be mutually beneficial for the city and the community. Droves of people dumped more than 600 loads of unwanted items.

“We all just want a cleaner community,” Landfill Superintendent Bill Blacketer said. "It's a good opportunity to get the yard cleaned up, get the garage cleaned out or that stuff in the basement that the wife's been asking you to get rid of."

That’s why city officials offer the service twice a year for free.

“We always have it the first seven days of April and October,” Blacketer said. “You just bring a personal property receipt and it’s free.”

The Clean Sweep Program collects yard waste, trash and appliances but not household hazardous waste. The Remington Nature Center will allow individuals to get rid of those materials including paint, batteries, antifreeze or other toxic waste on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.