Stabbing Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has amended charged on the man accused in the stabbing of a Legend's Sports Bar employee that occurred Friday night.
Eliseo Hernandez-Sabastian, 27, has been charged with second degree murder in addition to an aggravated assault charge.
Sabastian is accused of stabbing and killing 38-year-old Terra Reents and injuring another Legends employee after an alterction at the bar.
The second victim is still recovering from his injuries.