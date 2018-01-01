Stabbing Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has amended charged on the man accused in the stabbing of a Legend's Sports Bar employee that occurred Friday night.

Scroll for more content...

Eliseo Hernandez-Sabastian, 27, has been charged with second degree murder in addition to an aggravated assault charge.

Sabastian is accused of stabbing and killing 38-year-old Terra Reents and injuring another Legends employee after an alterction at the bar.

The second victim is still recovering from his injuries.