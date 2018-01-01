wx_icon Saint Joseph 18°

wx_icon Maryville 19°

wx_icon Savannah 18°

wx_icon Cameron 19°

wx_icon Fairfax 18°

Clear
Stabbing Suspect Charged with Murder Full Story

Stabbing Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder

Eliseo Hernandez-Sabastian, 27, has been charged in the stabbing that resulted in the death of a Legends Sports Bar employee.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has amended charged on the man accused in the stabbing of a Legend's Sports Bar employee that occurred Friday night.

Scroll for more content...

Eliseo Hernandez-Sabastian, 27, has been charged with second degree murder in addition to an aggravated assault charge.

Sabastian is accused of stabbing and killing 38-year-old Terra Reents and injuring another Legends employee after an alterction at the bar.

The second victim is still recovering from his injuries.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events