Reactions to State of the Union Address

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the president preached unity during the address, last night, it was certainly a house divided.

Democrats listening to the president sat of their hands most of the night while Republicans cheered mightly.

Local political science experts say that as partisan as politics are in Washington right now, it was going to be difficult to come up with any speech that would make everyone happy.



"It was a speech that focused on unifying the country. I actually think worked for the president and his policies. They probably thought that this was an olive branch, a speech about unifying political forces across party lines. Probably for those who are not in support of the president or his policies it didn't work so much," assistant professor of political science Dr. Melinda Kovacs said.

As expected by many, Democrats today spoke out against many of the plans put forward by the president last night.