Still Watching Snow Chances for New Workweek

It's a bitter cold start to our new workweek in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We'll be slightly warmer on Monday but we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few light snow flurries. Wouldn't be surprised if our eastern counties sees a few snow showers as Kirksville and northeast Missouri could pick up 1-2 inches of snow as our next major storm system nears us.

Scroll for more content...



Better snow chances are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening with cloudy skies throughout the day with highs only in the 20s. Accumulating snow is also possible as we could see 1-2." Forecast models keep on going back and fourth with the timing and track so you'll want to keep watching KQ2 for updates.

We'll be in the upper 20s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The upper 30s are in store on Thursday with the 40s in store for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see more light snow on Saturday with highs only in the low 30s this weekend.