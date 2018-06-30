Storm Chances Early Sunday



Saturday night will continue to see chances for storms up until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible with these storms but severe weather is unlikely for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scroll for more content...



There is a chance for some storms early Sunday and expect some "cooler" temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will be on the decrease during the second half of the day.

As we head into next week, hot and dry conditions are expected. Mostly sunny skies through Friday with highs in the 90s. For Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android