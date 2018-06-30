Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Storm Chances Early Sunday

Saturday night will continue to see chances for storms up until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible with these storms but severe weather is unlikely for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Posted: Jun. 30, 2018 9:52 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


Saturday night will continue to see chances for storms up until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible with these storms but severe weather is unlikely for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scroll for more content...


There is a chance for some storms early Sunday and expect some "cooler" temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will be on the decrease during the second half of the day.

As we head into next week, hot and dry conditions are expected. Mostly sunny skies through Friday with highs in the 90s. For Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Saturday night will continue to see chances for storms up until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible with these storms but severe weather is unlikely for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events