Storm Chances For Thursday



It has been a hot but dry holiday so far and it looks like it will stay that way as we go into this evening. If you are heading out to any firework shows tonight, bring the water! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly clear skies.

For the rest of the night, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances increase as we head towards morning. Lows will be in the low 70s. As for Thursday, expect scattered thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.

Storm chances continue into early Friday but we should dry out and cool down for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A BEAUTIFUL weekend in on the way. Sunny skies with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. As for next week, dry conditions are expected as highs warm back into the 90s.

