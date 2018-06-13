Strong T-Storms possible tonight



A Warm and humid day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. A strong cold front will be making its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this evening.

Thunderstorm chances ramp up between 5-10 PM and some of these could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in an "Enhanced" risk and a "Slight" risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats but a nonzero chance for a tornado cannot be ruled out. Bottom line: stay weather aware this afternoon and evening and stay with KQ2 for more updates. In addition to storm chances, today will be HOT. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps near 100 degrees. Stay hydrated!!

As for the rest of the week, Tuesday and Wednesday feature highs in the 80s. A chance for storms exists Tuesday night through Thursday. Highs by the end of the week will return to the 90s.

