Student Killed After Car Crashes into Maryville Bar

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) – A Northwest Missouri State University student died early Sunday as a result of injuries she suffered in a vehicle accident at a local business, according to the university.

Scroll for more content...

Morgan McCoy, a sophomore elementary education major from Liberty, Missouri, died as a result of injuries she suffered when a vehicle crashed into The Palms, 422 N. Buchanan, at about 12:40 a.m. today. McCoy, who was inside the building, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, and the accident is under investigation by the Maryville Public Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Maryville Fire and Rescue, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and the University Police Department assisted at the scene.

McCoy was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority, and she was a student employee with the School of Education in Everett Brown Hall.