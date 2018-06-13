Students Learn Fire Safety in Interactive Trailer

(St.Joseph,MO) Over 100 students from Oak Grove Elementary got a first-hand lesson in fire safety Wednesday morning.Students toured the St.Joseph Fire Department’s Safety Smoke Trailer to learn the ins and outs of fire safety.

Scroll for more content...

The interactive trailer helps students learned to identify fire alarms; how to stay safe when cooking; and what to do if they are caught in a room that is filled with smoke.

The class was lead by Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits to teach kids the importance of having an emergency plan in place in the event of a fire.

“A lot of things we take for granted, like kids knowing what an exit sign is and what it means. We talk about 911, when to call, when not to call. What to do if a fire alarm goes off; what to do if a room is filled with smoke,” Andrasevits said.

At the end of the lesson students dropped to their bellies to put what they learned to the test as the trailer began to fill up with artificial smoke.

“They sit on the trailer and [we] do the presentation, then we simulate smoke and they have to crawl low and escape,” Andrasevits said.

Andrasevits said the Safety Smoke Trailer simulation is a free service offered by the fire department and the lessons can be adapted for people of all ages. For more information on the smoke trailer or to reserve it for your school or organization, contact the St.Joseph Fire Department.