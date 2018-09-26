Students help organization prepare for homeless shelter

St. Joseph Christian students had the first of their two annual service days and around 20 students pitched in to help The Crossing Campus.

The Crossing Campus is turning one of their buildings into a temporary homeless shelter. Board members say their goal to open the shelter on October 15th. They say it’s a tight deadline for all the work that needs to be done.

“It takes so many steps, there’s a lot to do, it’s daunting,” one for the Crossing Homeless Shelter board members, Donna Wilson, said.

St. Joseph Christian highschool and middle school students helped clear out the facilities future dining and industrial kitchen areas. While some of the students said they were happy to skip class for the day, their teachers said they were happy students could learn through doing.

“They go to a private christian school so they are pretty privileged kids. So for them to see how the world is that not everyone is not as privileged as they are to give them some perspective at this young age,” English teacher, Gillian Evans, said.

Crossing Campus Shelter board members say the help they’ve received is encouraging, despite some concern over the location of the shelter.

“There are always going to be differing opinions on something like this, you know that whole ‘not in my backyard’ thing, but this is a community problem that needs to be solved by community people and it’s great to have volunteers helping of all ages,” Wilson said.

St. Joseph Christian students said they felt good about helping.

“If we don't do it, who will?” sophomore Callie Penzo said.

“There is a need for homeless shelters in St. Joseph. It's all around us and if we can give a positive outreach opportunity for the youth but also for those struggling in the community, it's only going to build St. Joseph up,” Evans said.