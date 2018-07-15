Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Today

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

