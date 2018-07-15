Clear

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Today

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 11:09 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scroll for more content...

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events