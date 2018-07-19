Sunny and warm end to the week

Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop to the south of the area and northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.Temperature's will continue on the warm side with highs in the upper80s and lower 90s.

Scroll for more content...

The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.

Sunny skies are expected Friday through at least next Wednesday with highs much cooler & near average in the middle to upper 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android