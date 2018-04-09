Sunshine Brings Warmer Temperatures



Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.

The warm-up begins Tuesday with temperatures warming to the upper 50s as high pressure takes over the Central U.S. It will also be a bit breezy as the southwest winds start picking up, gusting up to around 20 miles per hour. We will get to the middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and into the lower 70s by Friday.

Right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday evening as another storm system will push through the area, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder at times. It will be cooler behind the system for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

