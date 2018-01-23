Sunshine on Wednesday

Sunshine will start to make its way back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. High temperatures will slowly make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures reach in to the low to mid 50s.

Southwest winds on Wednesday as our winds change up to the southwest withwill bring us plenty of sunshine. The mid 50s are in store on Friday as well, but Friday could get windy along with a chance for a few late evening showers.

Some of those showers could continue into early Saturday morning as we cool back down into the lower 40s. Very quiet weather heading into early next week with temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 40s.

