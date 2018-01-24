SJSD Superintendent Search: Bill Cowling

(BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.) St. Joseph superintendent candidate Bill Cowling says he's ready to get to work rebuilding the trust of the community if he is selected.

"We're going to drink coffee together," Cowling said. "Our team of colleagues here are going to get out into the homes and the cul-de-sacs and we're going to tell the great story of St. Joe and we're going to move forward."

Cowling has worked for the Blue Springs School District for nearly 25 years with the last ten as the assistant superintendent. He says that while he hasn't been a lead superintendent, it should not shy people away from thinking he is right for the job.

"It's that care that we put into our preparation that prepares us to serve people," Cowling said. "I just would like to suggest that the titles are far less important than the experiences that someone can bring."

Cowling says that he has gone through unique experiences that will help with handling some serious budget issues.

"I have a unique set of experiences with enhancing revenue, using some outside funding sources that may or may not have been considered before," Cowling said. "These are ways that you can leverage money locally yet not affect the local budget."

The St. Joseph School District Board of Education will make the final decision between the three candidates on who will be best for the job by next month.