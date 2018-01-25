Superintendent Candidates Interact with Community Members

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has finished the final interviews to find the next superintendent.

The three candidates came to St. Joseph to tour the community, interview with the Board of Education and even had some time to get input from people in the community.

Kristie Arthur, Director of Workforce Development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, sat in on one of the community sessions with prospective candidate Doug Van Zyl.

“A strong school system is the backbone of any community. So we need a strong leader who can lead the district and understand how important it is to the entire community,” Arthur said. “We are definitely looking for someone who is passionate about reimaging the district; Who has strong leadership skills that can lead us into the future; and a strong financial background that can handle a large budget, multiple schools and can also be really passionate about our facility plan.”

The school board will name the next superintendent at the next school board meeting.