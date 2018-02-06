Fundraisers Planned for Terra Welch-Reents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fellow co-workers and community members remembered the life of Terra Welch-Reents during a vigil over the weekend.

Several fundraising events are planned for the next few weeks to help raise funds to pay for funeral expenses.

A Potluck and Karaoke benefit will be held at Legends Sports Bar on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. with karaoke at 9 p.m. There will be a $5 door charge.

A percentage of sales at the restaurant will be contributed to the families over the next several weeks.

A GoFundMe account in Terra's name has been setup as well.