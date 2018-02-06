wx_icon Saint Joseph 13°

Fundraisers Planned for Terra Welch-Reents

Terra Welch-Reents, 38, mother of five and wife passed away due to her injuries after an altercation turned violent Friday night.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 7:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 7:22 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fellow co-workers and community members remembered the life of Terra Welch-Reents during a vigil over the weekend. 

Several fundraising events are planned for the next few weeks to help raise funds to pay for funeral expenses. 

A Potluck and Karaoke benefit will be held at Legends Sports Bar on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. with karaoke at 9 p.m. There will be a $5 door charge. 

A percentage of sales at the restaurant will be contributed to the families over the next several weeks. 

A GoFundMe account in Terra's name has been setup as well.

