Suspect At-Large after Assaulting Multiple Officers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is on the hunt for a man who hit two officers in two different manners.

It happened at a Casey's Convenience Store parking lot across from Hyde Park in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bill Puett said the suspect, Jason Roberts, is the target of a drug investigation, and has an outstanding warrant. The investigators approached him, and Roberts hit one of the officers, then jumped into a car.

While fleeing the gas station, Roberts hit another investigator and rammed a Drug Task Force car. Puett said Roberts then got away.

"We believe they are minor injuries at this time. However, assaulting a law enforcement officer is unacceptable and we are not going to put up with that and so we are going to be aggressively searching for the suspect," Puett said.

The Sheriff's Department said they're working with witnesses to track Roberts down. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.