Clear

Suspect At-Large after Assaulting Multiple Officers

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is on the hunt for a man who hit two officers in two different manners.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:14 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 12:16 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is on the hunt for a man who hit two officers in two different manners.

Scroll for more content...

It happened at a Casey's Convenience Store parking lot across from Hyde Park in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bill Puett said the suspect, Jason Roberts, is the target of a drug investigation, and has an outstanding warrant. The investigators approached him, and Roberts hit one of the officers, then jumped into a car.

While fleeing the gas station, Roberts hit another investigator and rammed a Drug Task Force car. Puett said Roberts then got away.

"We believe they are minor injuries at this time. However, assaulting a law enforcement officer is unacceptable and we are not going to put up with that and so we are going to be aggressively searching for the suspect," Puett said.

The Sheriff's Department said they're working with witnesses to track Roberts down. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events