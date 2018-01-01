Mother Charged in Death of Infant Appears in Court

The St. Joseph mother charged with the death of her 6-month-old infant returned to court Friday, January 12.

Twenty-seven year old Sydney Jones was charged with the abuse of a child resulting in death after drowning her baby in a child bath tube in her home on the 200 block of Texas Ave.

Prosecuting attorney Kate Schaefer confirmed there was a second child at the residence at the time of the drowning. The child has been placed in the custody of the biological father.

The prosecution is currently waiting on the results of Jones’ blood test that was taken when she was placed in police custody on December 8,2017. However Jones did test positive for traces of marijuana in her system at the time of the incident.

Jones is being represented by public defender Christopher Belts. She is scheduled to appear for a second hearing on January 29, at 8:30 a.m. in front of Circuit Judge Patrick Robb.

Jones remains in police custody on a $100,000 bond.