Symphony kicks off new season

The St. Joseph Symphony kicked off its new season honoring Leonard Bernstein at the Missouri Theater.

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 1:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Symphony kicked off its new season at the Missouri Theater Saturday evening.
The concert featured works from Leonard Bernstein in honor of the 100th anniversary of the composer.

Selections from Bernstein's most famous compositions including West Side Story, were featured in the performance.
The conductor of the show said he was proud to showcase the legendary composer's works, with the symphony. 

"For a city the size of St. Joseph to have an orchestra like this is unusual, but to have such a very good orchestra is extremely unusual. For me, its always a great pleasure." Rico McNeela, conductor, musical director of the St. Joseph Symphony said. 

The next performance from the symphony will be held in December, featuring holiday music in various world styles. 

Sunday will feature kind of a mixed bag in the forecast. Expect some patchy fog near St. Joseph and to the north. Showers are expected to develop but will be scattered in nature. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the north, to upper 60s near St. Joseph, to the 70s south and east of St. Joseph.
