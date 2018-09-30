Symphony kicks off new season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Symphony kicked off its new season at the Missouri Theater Saturday evening.

The concert featured works from Leonard Bernstein in honor of the 100th anniversary of the composer.

Selections from Bernstein's most famous compositions including West Side Story, were featured in the performance.

The conductor of the show said he was proud to showcase the legendary composer's works, with the symphony.

"For a city the size of St. Joseph to have an orchestra like this is unusual, but to have such a very good orchestra is extremely unusual. For me, its always a great pleasure." Rico McNeela, conductor, musical director of the St. Joseph Symphony said.

The next performance from the symphony will be held in December, featuring holiday music in various world styles.