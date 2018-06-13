Clear

T-Storms in the forecast on Monday

A warm day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Temperatures continued to be well above normal for this time of the year with highs once again reaching into the 90's.

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 9:10 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 9:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


For the work week, we see one more hot day before we cool down (slightly). Monday will feature highs in the 90s with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these could be on the strong side so we will definitely be keeping an eye on that.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, temps fall into the 80s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances for Wednesday night and Thursday as highs climb back into the 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
