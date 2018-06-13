T-Storms in the forecast on Monday

A warm day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Temperatures continued to be well above normal for this time of the year with highs once again reaching into the 90's.
For the work week, we see one more hot day before we cool down (slightly). Monday will feature highs in the 90s with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these could be on the strong side so we will definitely be keeping an eye on that.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, temps fall into the 80s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances for Wednesday night and Thursday as highs climb back into the 90s Thursday through Saturday.
