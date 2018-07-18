T-Storms possible on Thursday

We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.

Beyond that, dry & sunny conditions return heading into the weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures warming up to near 90 degrees again.

