TENNIS FALLS BUT READY FOR POSTSEASON

MISSOURI WESTERN TENNIS PLAYED NORTHEASTERN STATE SUNDAY AT GENISIS ATHLETIC CLUB, AND HAD A HARD TIME WITH THE RIVERHAWKS AS THE GRIFFONS LOST THEIR FINAL MATCH OF THE REGULAR SEASON.

THE SILVER LINING, IS THAT THE GRIFFONS HAD ALREADY QUALIFIED FOR THE MIAA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT.

THIS WILL BE MISSOURI WESTERNS THIRD QUALIFICATION IN FOUR YEARS, AND WILL ONLY LOSE ONE SENIOR FROM THIS YEARS TEAM.

THE MIAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS WILL BE PLAYED IN LINCOLN NEBRASKA AT THE DILLION TENNIS CENTER. THE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT WILL START MONDAY APRIL 16TH. TIMES AND MATCH UP ARE STILL BEING SCHEDULED.