Tax Extension Offers Renovation to Local Pool

CIP Tax extension proposes renovations to local pool

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 7:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Its a typical day at Hyde Park, families spending time on the playground while others are enjoying a nice walk, but just a short walk across the parking lot lies the old Hyde Park Pool. Shut down for two years now, its seen better days.

"I took swimming lessons there [in] my chidhood, and [also] swam there during my teenage years." said Linda Blank, a lifelong Southside Neighborhood resident.

She has many memories of the pool in from its better days,

"I was raised in this area so I attended all the activities that happened here, I enjoyed the pool." said Blank.

The years have taken their toll on this once popular summer destination, repairs too costly to pay for shut the pool down for good.  "We would really like to have a real pool here, but financially that doesn't seem possible." said Blank.

Now, residents are moving forward with new ideas, which will be funded by the new CIP Tax, should it pass.

"What we would hope for with some of the funding from the cip is that we would get a splash pool, there's been voting done on that from residents here at the south end and that seems to be the majority of the interest." said Blank.

Its an interest that also falls in line with what the Parks Department is envisioning .

"We're looking at a body of water that you might not necessarily be able to swim in, but it'll be something that you can immerse yourself in." said Chuck Kempf, Director of St Joseph Parks and Recreation.

While it's ultimatley up to the voters to decide. Linda is looking forward to the possibility of bringing aquatics back to the park.

"Anything that'll bring parents and kids together and entertainment that's positive, we would be very appreciative of." said Blank. 

