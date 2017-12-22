Teacher Claims $10,000 Shop St. Joe Grand Prize

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Shopping in St. Joseph has paid off in a big way for an area teacher.

Bethany Jenkins, 31, of Troy, Kan., claimed the $10,000 Shop St. Joseph grand prize Thursday.

Jenkins' ticket matched all seven numbers drawn last night to win the grand prize.

"I saw it on the news but thought, 'there's no way I'm going to win,'" she said. "I texted my mom a picture of my ticket. I said 'This can't be possible!"

Jenkins got her ticket while shopping at Hy-Vee. She said she plans to pay off some bills and maybe go on a trip.

More than 1.7 million tickets were handed out by 108 retailers this year.

This is the 10th year the Shop St. Joseph Holiday Program has awarded a $10,000 grand prize to a local shopper.