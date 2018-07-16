Ten Thousand Dollar Donation to Bartlett Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

St. Joseph Firefighters Local 77 and the Aiden McVicker Charitable Fund are behind the $10,000 donation to Bartlett Park, donating $5,000 each.

According to the St. Joseph Parks Department, the money will be used to purchase play panels that will be installed along the railing of the Treehouse for Everyone at the park. The goal is to tie the tree house to the playground and provide a larger blueprint for the playground.

Work to install these new panels is scheduled to begin later this month.