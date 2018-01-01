Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after being rear-ended on Frederick Ave. Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Joseph Police, the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Frederick Ave. when he rear-ended a silver minivan causing it to hit an SUV.

The driver of the Honda was texting while driving and was citied for careless driving.

The SUV was able to drive away from the scene while the Honda was towed from the scene.

The driver of the minivan was taken by ambulance to the hospital for minor injuries.