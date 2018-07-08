The Heat Returns This Week



Another cloud free day on Sunday as high temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night will see clear skies continue as low temps fall into the 60s.

To begin the new week, dry and sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Friday. The heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees.

Very low-end rain chances exist late next week and weekend. Most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the drought conditions.

