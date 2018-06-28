The Heat continues

**Excessive Heat Warning: Counties Included: Atchison (KS), Brown, Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, and Caldwell counties from noon Thursday until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

**Heat Advisory for the entire KQ2 Viewing area until noon Thursday. And a second Heat Advisory for Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, and Livingston counties from noon Thursday until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 100-105 degrees.

Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.

Hot and dry conditions for Friday with highs in the upper 90s. We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday night and Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds are in the forecast on Sunday afternoon with highs falling back into the 80s. As we head into the Fourth of July next week, it will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower 90s.

