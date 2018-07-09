Clear

Goldizen, The Real Ringer Of St. Joe Horseshoes

The Real Ringer

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 3:37 AM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 4:27 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Karen Goldizen the Union Star native, has been competing in horseshoe tournaments for over 20 years, and got introduced to the sport by her husband Butch.

Goldizen is the St. Joe coordinator for tournaments, and travels around the state to compete and help organize horseshoe events.

There are horseshoe tournaments just about every weekend, and the Missouri state horseshoe tournament will be September 1st-3rd in Wentzville Missouri.

Another cloud free day on Sunday as high temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night will see clear skies continue as low temps fall into the 60s.
