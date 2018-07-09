Goldizen, The Real Ringer Of St. Joe Horseshoes

Karen Goldizen the Union Star native, has been competing in horseshoe tournaments for over 20 years, and got introduced to the sport by her husband Butch.

Scroll for more content...

Goldizen is the St. Joe coordinator for tournaments, and travels around the state to compete and help organize horseshoe events.

There are horseshoe tournaments just about every weekend, and the Missouri state horseshoe tournament will be September 1st-3rd in Wentzville Missouri.