The Summer Heat Is Returning For New Workweek

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Scroll for more content... Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zeroAfter a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wedn

To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.

Most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the drought conditions. There are some very low-end rain chances for Friday into Saturday.

It will remain in the middle 90s throughout the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android