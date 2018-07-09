The Summer Heat Is Returning For New Workweek

To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
Most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the drought conditions. There are some very low-end rain chances for Friday into Saturday.
It will remain in the middle 90s throughout the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Sunday.
