The Summer Heat is Back

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. The heat is expected to continue through Saturday so make plans to stay cool from the summer heat. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.

The rest of the workweek will be HOT & dry once again with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to upper 90s Wednesday through Saturday.

We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday night and Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds are in the forecast on Monday with highs falling back into the 80s.

