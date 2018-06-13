The heat comes back on Thursday



Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.

For Thursday, thunderstorms return to the forecast mainly during the first half of the day. Temperatures begin to warm back up and will be in the 90s.

As for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. Father's Day is looking dry but HOT with highs in the low 90s.

