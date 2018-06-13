Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
For Thursday, thunderstorms return to the forecast mainly during the first half of the day. Temperatures begin to warm back up and will be in the 90s.
As for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. Father's Day is looking dry but HOT with highs in the low 90s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- The heat comes back on Thursday
- Sunshine comes back on Thursday
- The Heat is ON
- Royals Heat Up Kauffman Stadium
- A Warm Thursday Before Rain Moves Back In
- Western Baseball Gets Back To Winning Ways Thursday
- A Springlike Day for Thursday Before Snow Moves Back In
- Heat Continues With Storm Chances Monday
- Much Warmer on Thursday
- Colder Air for Thursday