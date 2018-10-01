Clear

Tiger Talent Club helps students and teachers share interests

Friday mornings at Truman Middle School are also known as "Tiger Talent Club" day.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 12:56 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joesph, Mo.)- Students at one St. Joseph school are getting to share hobbies with teachers.

At the beginning of the school year, teachers shared their own interests and have students decide which one they want to learn about more. The hobbies range from cake decorating, tie dye to even martial arts and scrapbooking.

Truman Middle School Principal Landi Quinlin said this new concept is to help develop better student-teacher relationships.

Quinlin added that the tiger talent clubs adds a little something special to encourage Friday attendance. She's noticed in the last couple of weeks students are getting in a much better and excited mood come Friday mornings.

An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
