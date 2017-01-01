Time is Running Out for Federal CHIP Program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The clock is ticking for Congress to come up with a resolution for the funding of the Child Healthcare Insurance Program (CHIP).

The federal program provides medical and dental coverage for over 9 million children nationwide.

Funding for the program lapsed in September when Congress couldn't reach an agreement on the renewal of funding for CHIP, leaving several families uncertain of their children’s future medical coverage.

“Basically what it [CHIP] does is it give children under the age of 19 insurance. It’s more for the underserved and the low income community and basically it funds their health insurance,” Northwest Health Services Marketing and Communications Director Cameron Corbet said.

Thirty percent of children in Missouri rely on CHIP for basic medical coverage.

“CHIP is pretty beneficial for a place like where we are in St. Joseph and northwest Missouri, because it covers the urban population and the rural population. It covers children with special needs. Definitely in northwest Missouri it covers that rural population, because St.Joseph have a ton of surrounding communities that are rural and don’t normally have those types of services.”

Congress passed a short-term resolution to extend funding for the CHIP program to insure coverage for children through March 2018. However as Congress continues to review healthcare and attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it is uncertain if programs like CHIP will continue receiving federal funds.