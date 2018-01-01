Magical Visitors Teach Coleman Students About Dental Health

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Coleman Elementary had some magical visitors Thursday afternoon. The Tooth Fairy and her brother the Tooth Wizard stopped by the school to talk with kids about how to take care of their teeth.

Scroll for more content...

The Land of Smiles is a touring health program sponsored by Delta Dental. The tour follows the Tooth Fairy and Tooth Wizard as they travel across Missouri; visiting local elementary schools and teaching young children about dental hygiene.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research approximately 21 percent of children between two and 11 years old have cavities in their primary teeth.

Delta Dental said tooth decay is the most common chronic disease of children ages six to 11, and said it is largely preventable by practicing good oral health habits.

The Tooth Wizard said the program is a fun interactive way to help kids understand why it’s important to take care of their teeth.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s sort of a human cartoon, I know is what we like to call it.We’re coming to Coleman today to meet some new friends and teach them about how to take care of their smiles,” the Wizard said.

Over 200 kids got a chance to meet the animated team. After the show, students received smiles bags complete with toothbrush, toothpaste and a Tooth Wizard coloring book to remind them to brush their teeth twice a day.