Tracking Rain & Storm Chances for Your Thursday

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Scroll for more content... Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zeroAfter a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

After a night filled with fireworks in the sky, we're waking up on this Thursday morning to rain, thunder and lightning as our next storm system moves through. Expect scattered showers & thunderstorms thunderstorms throughout the day with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Storm chances continue into early Friday but we should dry out and cool down for the second half of the day once our cold front passes through. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A BEAUTIFUL weekend in on the way for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Sunny skies with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

As for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Wednesday. The summer heat will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the low to mid 90s.

