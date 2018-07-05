After a night filled with fireworks in the sky, we're waking up on this Thursday morning to rain, thunder and lightning as our next storm system moves through. Expect scattered showers & thunderstorms thunderstorms throughout the day with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
Storm chances continue into early Friday but we should dry out and cool down for the second half of the day once our cold front passes through. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A BEAUTIFUL weekend in on the way for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Sunny skies with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
As for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Wednesday. The summer heat will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the low to mid 90s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Tracking Rain & Storm Chances for Your Thursday
- Storm Chances For Thursday
- Rain & Storm Chances on the Way
- Rain Chances Increase Saturday
- Slight Shower Chances Thursday
- Chance For Storms Continues
- Storm Chances Early Sunday
- Rain & Snow Chances for Weekend
- Slight Storm Chance on Saturday
- Foggy Conditions & Rain Chances for Monday