Tractor Trailer Struck by Train

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A tractor trailer was struck by a train at the intersection of Alabama Street and U.S. 59 Highway just after 4 p.m. today.

The driver of the truck and train engineers were not injured in the accident.

St. Joseph Police said that the truck was stopped on the tracks behind traffic traveling eastbound on Alabama when the railroad crossing gates came down around the truck.

The train, traveling north, struck only the flatbed trailer, spreading debris across the tracks and onto Alabama while taking off one of the axles of the trailer.

The driver of the semi was cited for the incident.

Police estimate that the crossing will be closed for the next two to three hours as crews clear the debris and truck.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Stay tune to KQ2 for further updates.