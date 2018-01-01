Tractor Trailer Fire Closes Highway 59

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Brake failure led to a tractor trailer being engulfed in flames Tuesday morning causing officials to shut down a section of U.S. Highway 59 for several hours.

Scroll for more content...

The fire occurred just south of St. Joseph at the intersection of 59 Highway and Pettet Road at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck attempted to put out the fire himself with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

Fire crews from neighboring agencies were called in to put out the fire as it continued to grow inside the trailer. Inside, the trailer was carrying 24 tons of wood chips from ground up wood pallets.

Officials directed southbound traffic onto Southwest Contrary Creek Road.

The highway was reopened just before 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.