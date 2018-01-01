Tractor Trailer Strikes Power Pole, Causes Outages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some St. Joseph residents were without power this afternoon after a tractor trailer struck a power pole at the intersection of South 42nd Street and Robin Hood Drive.

According to St. Joseph police, the driver of the truck was not from the area and was lost. The driver was traveling east on Robin Hood Drive and attempted to turn south on 42nd Street, however, the driver took the turn to sharp and took out a power pole and a street sign and the rear wheels of the trailer slid off the road.

No one was injured in the accident, but power in the area was out for about two hours affecting 82 customers. The driver of the truck was not cited for the accident.