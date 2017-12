Scroll for more content...

The criminal case against Sydney Jones has been postponed due to lack of legal representation. On December 8, Jones was charged with child abuse leading to the death of her 6-month-old baby after drowning the infant in a child bath tube in her home at 201 Texas Ave.Currently Jones has not hired an attorney and has avoided seeking a public defender starting in her preliminary hearing “God told me not to.”However it is likely Jones' family will seek legal aid on her behalf.Jones will appear in court on January 11, 2018 at 3 p.m., if she acquires legal representation, a trial date will be set. Jones is jailed on a $25,0000 cash only bond while she awaits trial.