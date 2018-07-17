Trails West! replaces buttons for tickets

ST. JOSEPH, MO- The Trails West!® festival is moving to the modern age.

This year, tickets for the Trails West! ® festival August 17 -19 will be the new admission into the festival instead of buttons. The tickets will then be exchanged for colorful wristbands at the gate.

Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, said after 25 years of admittance buttons, switching to tickets is the right change.

“We wanted to follow the trend and follow what other festivals were doing,” Fankhauser said. “Now, people don’t have to worry about being poked by a button.”

Fankhauser added that if a patron shows up wearing all 25 buttons, the individual and a guest will receive a free 2-day wristband.

Tickets will be redeemed at the gate for a two-day wristband, which will be multicolor.

Festival Chair Colleen Kowich recommends purchasing the two-day pass.

“If you plan to attend the festival both Friday and Saturday the purchase of the two-day ticket will save you $5.00,” Kowich said.

New this year, the festival is offering single day passes if you only plan to attend the festival Friday or Saturday for a $10 wristband at the gate.

The last day to purchase advance tickets is August 15.

Tickets are available for sale in St. Joseph at the Allied Arts Council, City Hall, Commerce Bank, Farmers State Bank, Goetz Credit Union, Hy-Vee, Mosaic Life Care, NASB, Nodaway Valley Bank, Price Chopper, St. Joseph CVB and UMB Bank. Tickets will allow individuals to enjoy entertainment, fine art, folk art and delicious food. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online at https://allied-arts-council.ticketleap.com/trails-west.

Sunday is free for the family to celebrate St. Joseph’s 175th anniversary.